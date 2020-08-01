UVa basketball: Huff returning to Cavs for senior season

If there have been times when Jay Huff has kept Virginia men's basketball fans on the edge of their seats, none would have topped Huff's move Saturday.

Fans who followed Huff on Instagram had to shudder at the following post:

"It's been a ride, Charlottesville, and I wouldn't trade my four years here for anything in the world.

"But, it's time."

UVa fans had to fear that Huff, a 7-foot-1 post player had decided to make himself available for the NBA Draft.

"Between lots of prayers with my family and those close to me, I've made a decision that I'm at peace with," his Instagram post continued.

"So, in the words of Michael Jordan, 'I'M BACK.' Can't wait for one more year in Charlottesville."

Huff, who redshirted as a freshman in 2016-17, started 18 of 30 games this past season for the Cavaliers (23-7) and averaged close to 25 minutes per game.

He recorded 8.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and had a team-high 61 blocked shots. He led the team in field-goal accuracy at 57.1 percent and was 19 of 53 from 3-point range.