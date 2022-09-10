 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UVa beats Virginia Tech in men's soccer

  • 0

MEN’S SOCCER

UVa 4, Virginia Tech 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The Cavaliers (3-2) scored four goals in the final 20 minutes to beat the Hokies (0-4-1) on Friday night.

Conor Pugh scored in the first half to give Tech a 1-0 lead.

Andreas Ueland scored in the 70th minute to tie the game. Kome Ubogu scored in the 75th minute to give UVa the lead.

Phil Horton of UVa scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute after Tech’s Jack Dearie was issued a red card for bringing Horton down inside the penalty area. Tech played a man down the rest of the game.

Leo Alfonso of UVa scored in the 84th minute. Misei Yoshizawa of Tech scored in the 89th minute.

UVa braces for Illinois' Big Ten mindset: 'A party on the ball'

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Jack Camper knows a thing or two about the “Big Ten mindset” the Virginia coaching staff is preparing the team for going into Saturday’s game at Illinois. After all, Camper spent the past five seasons in that league as a member of the Michigan State team.

UVa's new-look offensive line 'gelled' in opening win over Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tony Elliott understands there’s a lot on McKale Boley’s plate, as a true freshman adjusting to college nearly 13 hours from his home in Hattiesburg, Miss. But given Boley’s place in the Virginia football lineup, Elliott can’t afford to go easy on him.

