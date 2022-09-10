UVa beats Virginia Tech in men's soccer

MEN’S SOCCER
UVa 4, Virginia Tech 2
CHARLOTTESVILLE – The Cavaliers (3-2) scored four goals in the final 20 minutes to beat the Hokies (0-4-1) on Friday night.
Conor Pugh scored in the first half to give Tech a 1-0 lead.
Andreas Ueland scored in the 70th minute to tie the game. Kome Ubogu scored in the 75th minute to give UVa the lead.
Phil Horton of UVa scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute after Tech’s Jack Dearie was issued a red card for bringing Horton down inside the penalty area. Tech played a man down the rest of the game.
Leo Alfonso of UVa scored in the 84th minute. Misei Yoshizawa of Tech scored in the 89th minute.