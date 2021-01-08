UVa-Boston College men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: The Eagles led by as many as 16 points in the first half Tuesday at Duke and were tied with the Blue Devils within the last two minutes before falling 83-82. … Aside from that, BC has lost in overtime at Minnesota, by four points to St. John’s at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and by three points on the road at N.C. State. … BC’s schedule is ranked fifth nationally by USA Today and Virginia’s schedule is 136th. … The Cavaliers are unlikely to take the Eagles lightly after losing to BC at Conte Forum last year, 60-53. UVa has won nine of the past 11 games in the series.