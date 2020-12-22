UVa Cavaliers steady in first game back, but coach Tony Bennett says they'll have to be better against No. 1 Gonzaga

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Four days before its highly anticipated game with unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Gonzaga, Virginia made certain not to overlook in-state foe William and Mary.

The Cavaliers, who had not played since Dec. 4 as the result of COVID-19 issues, jumped out to a big lead and cruised to a 76-40 victory over the Tribe.

"I think our guys came focused and looked fairly sharp," said UVa coach Tony Bennett, whose 16th-ranked Cavaliers improved to 4-1. "They're probably going to say, 'See coach, practice is overrated. We can rest for 10 days and go in those stretches.' "

Leading the way was Trey Murphy III, a transfer from Rice who finished with 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers while going 6-for-9 from the field.

It was the first start for Murphy, who has scored 10 or more points in three games.

"You know he can stretch the defense with his shooting, and he's a multiple position player [who] can guard different positions and even offensively can do stuff," Bennett said of Murphy.

"I thought he looked sharp and was ready to play and had the kind of energy and focus, if you want to use that word, that we need from him always.”