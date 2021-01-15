UVa-Clemson men's basketball capsule

Notes: The Tigers' only loss occurred Dec. 15, when Virginia Tech defeated visiting Clemson 66-60. … Clemson has won four succeeding games, including three against ACC opposition, capped by a 74-70 Tigers win over North Carolina State on Jan. 5. … Clemson started the season with five straight victories, including wins over Mississippi State and Purdue in Melbourne, Florida. …Clemson also trounced former ACC rival Maryland, 67-51, followed by a 64-56 victory over Alabama. … The Tigers' Aamir Simms (6 foot 8, 240 pounds) is a central Virginia product, having grown up in Fluvanna County before heading to the Blue Ridge School in Greene County. He had 16 points against the Cavaliers in a 51-44 Tigers' loss last year at John Paul Jones Arena, where the Tigers missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the score with 1:28 remaining. … Clemson's second-leading scorer is 5-10 guard Nick Honor, a transfer from Fordham who sat out the 2019-20 season. … Honor averaged 15.3 points as a freshman at Fordham and made 70 3-pointers. … Both teams are coming off wins at home, including UVa's 80-68 victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday. … Virginia and Louisville, which travels to Miami this weekend are the only teams that are undefeated in ACC play.