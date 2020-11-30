UVa coach stewing over latest postponement

"They didn't even blink. They just wanted to know if that game might be rescheduled and what our thoughts were regarding that and then we were on to Boston College. So, it was very matter of fact. There wasn't a lot of drama; there wasn't a lot of anything other than 'what's next?' "

The Cavaliers will play host to Boston College (6-4, 5-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday on UVa's senior day. That will be followed with a Dec. 12 game at Virginia Tech.

Apparently, the Florida State game could have been rescheduled.

"That opportunity was there; it's no longer there and I'm ready to play Boston College and then Virginia Tech," Mendenhall said. "Hopefully, we play well enough to be considered for postseason and go from there.

"Playing is just more fun than watching. We've committed and sacrificed — our players especially — and that's where I have an issue where policies don't allow them to be cared for at the highest level."

Of the 12 opponents on the original 2020 UVa schedule, which was released Jan. 22, only six have made it to this point (counting Virginia Tech). A season-opening Virginia game at Georgia was canceled in July.