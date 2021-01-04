UVa coach Tony Bennett hopeful team can play Wednesday

Bennett said he is hopeful that UVa will play Wednesday.

“As of right now, we’ll have enough … to play,” Bennett said. “It’s more staffing and some players, but if everyone stays the way it is, we’ll be good to go — not at full strength, of course.”

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said he was told Monday that his team would indeed be playing UVa on Wednesday.

Last weekend’s game against the Hokies has not yet been rescheduled.

Tech coach Mike Young said he was told Friday that Saturday’s game was off but that it might be rescheduled for Sunday or Monday.

“Just some things that couldn’t be ironed it out, so we had to push it back,” Young said. “Not sure exactly when we’ll make that up. We will make that up.”

The Cavaliers, who moved up to 22nd in the Associated Press poll Monday, last played Dec. 30 at Notre Dame.

Bennett was asked Monday about the status of Kody Stattmann, a UVa junior who has played in just three of the Cavaliers’ seven games.