UVa defeats Brown in NCAA men's lacrosse tournament opener

2021 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship (copy)

UVa’s Connor Schellenberger (left) and Payton Cormier combined for nine goals in Saturday’s win over Brown in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

 Courtesy of NCAA, File 2021

Connor Shellenberger, Payton Cormier and Virginia took over in the second half, turning a battle into a blowout as the Cavaliers pulled away from eighth-seeded Brown for a 17-10 win in the first round of the NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament.

UVa, the two-time defending national champions and only ACC team in the bracket, and the Bears were deadlocked 7-7 at halftime and 9-9 early in the third quarter. But Virginia ended the third on a 4-0 surge, and extended that to an 8-0 run to open the fourth.

Shellenberger scored four goals and had four assists, Cormier scored five times, and Matt Moore added two goals and two assists as UVa won its ninth straight NCAA tournament game.

