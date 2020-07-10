UVa football: 2 of Cavs' 110 players test positive for COVID-19 upon campus return

The testing of University of Virginia athletes after a return to campus this week showed minimal response to COVID-19, according to a release sent out by the athletic department.

Of the 110 football players who were tested, two were found to have COVID-19 and neither required hospitalization. The names of who tested positive were not released.

Virginia allowed football players back on campus for voluntary workouts starting Sunday, and tested each athlete as he arrived. The two who tested positive are currently self-isolating for at least 10 days and will be medically evaluated before being cleared to return to workouts. They will also undergo cardiac screening once they’ve been cleared.

Voluntary activity will continue until July 14, after which there will be required activity of up to eight hours through July 25.

— Doug Doughty