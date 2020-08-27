UVa football: Brennan Armstrong named starting quarterback

The heir apparent was elevated to the starting quarterback job for Virginia’s football team Thursday.

UVa announced that redshirt sophomore Brennan Armstrong will start for the Cavaliers in their season opener, which is currently scheduled on Sept. 19 at Virginia Tech.

Armstrong, a 6-foot-2, 215-pounder, was the backup to record-setting Bryce Perkins, the Cavaliers’ starter for the past two seasons who led UVa to the ACC Coastal Division title and a trip to the Orange Bowl in 2019.

Armstrong, a left-hander, has demonstrated running ability that was also one of Perkins’ biggest assets. Armstrong has played in 10 games over two seasons and has carried the ball 16 times, with a long of 34 yards.

He also has completed 17 of 25 passes for 258 yards all-time. In 2019, he completed 15 of 20 attempts for 196 yards and one touchdown.

The last southpaw to start for the Cavaliers was Jameel Sewell, who started 32 times in 2006-07 and 2009.

Coach Bronco Mendenhall has praised all three of his quarterbacks, including Mississippi State transfer Keytaon Thompson and former Virginia private schools state player of the year Lindell Stone.

One edge Armstrong had over Thompson is a familiarity with Virginia’s offense. While Thompson is still learning the playbook, Armstrong is entering his third season in Robert Anae’s offense.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.