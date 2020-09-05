UVa football: Brennan Armstrong ready to take his turn as Cavs' starting QB

During the two seasons that quarterback Bryce Perkins was playing a major role in resurrecting Virginia's football program, there was little conversation about UVa's line of succession at the QB spot.
Even when the Cavaliers brought in Keytaon Thompson, a graduate transfer quarterback from Mississippi State, it was apparent that two-year back-up Brennan Armstrong was the player to beat.
"I think a lot has to do with his experience [and] his knowledge of everything we do," UVa quarterbacks coach Jason Beck said Friday during a video conference. "Being here for two years gave him a big leg up and kept him in ahead in the competition throughout it."
Armstrong, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound left-hander from Shelby, Ohio, saw playing time in each of the past two seasons, but still has three years of eligibility remaining since he only played four games as a freshman in 2018, which allowed him make that a redshirt season.
His first year did not go without incident, as he took the field when Perkins was injured against Louisville and immediately took off on a 34-yard scamper. After Perkins was helped from the field at Georgia Tech later in the year, Armstrong connected with Joe Reed on a 56-yard touchdown pass.
Competition for the starting job in fall camp came down to Armstrong and Thompson, who was scheduled to join Armstrong and speak to the media on Friday, but then asked if he could wait until the Cavaliers had played a game.
"He was a mid-year [transfer] but obviously we didn't get a lot of work with him in the spring," Beck said of Thompson. "He's a really athletic player and has good arm strength, but he's still got a ton to learn and a ton to adjust to.
"He has the tools to be able to develop into a really good quarterback at this level."
Nobody is going to replicate Perkins' 216 rushing attempts last season, when nobody else had more than 116. Thompson, though, was considered a multi-threat quarterback at Mississippi State, where he scored 10 rushing touchdowns and had three 100-yard rushing games.
"I would say [the UVa system] looks similar to last year," Armstrong said. "The schemes really haven't changed much. I know that I have different skill sets than Bryce and I just bring them to the table.
"I felt confident coming in [to preseason camp]. With K.T. coming and having to learn a new offense, that's always tough. Coach [Robert] Anae's offense is tough to learn when you're first coming in. I was lucky enough to have two years under my belt."
Virginia, which was scheduled to entertain VMI in the opening game, is now slated to visit arch-rival Virginia Tech on Sept. 19 in Blacksburg.
"That's a crazy one," Armstrong observed. "It's exciting. I've said this before. It makes camp that much more important because it can get tedious day in and day out.
"When you've got those guys coming up, it makes the camp a lot better."
Armstrong was quick to point out that he had benefited from playing behind Perkins.
"What I picked up from Bryce was he didn't let a lot of time go to waste," Armstrong said. "When we had school, we had school. But when we didn't, [he] was trying to get up with the receivers and dialing up a few things."
Hopefully, the Cavaliers have enough chairs in the quarterback room for a cast that also includes Lindell Stone and Ira Armstead, a midyear enrollee from South Bend, Indiana.
"I related to him [as a midyear enrollee] and it's tough," Armstrong said of Armstead. "He has some wheels on him. He can run. He's continuing to run the offense. He's making huge strides already."
As things stand, Armstrong would be the first left-handed quarterback to start for Virginia since Jameel Sewell in 2009.
Sewell passed for more than 5,000 yards in his UVa career and ranks fifth on the Cavaliers' all-time list.
"One of Brennan's greatest strengths is his work ethic," Beck said. "Bryce was very calm. Brennan is more intense on the field, so I'd kind of describe him as a fighter.
"How he carries himself [and] how he competes is what set him apart when [teammates] voted him a captain."
