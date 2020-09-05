UVa football: Brennan Armstrong ready to take his turn as Cavs' starting QB

During the two seasons that quarterback Bryce Perkins was playing a major role in resurrecting Virginia's football program, there was little conversation about UVa's line of succession at the QB spot.

Even when the Cavaliers brought in Keytaon Thompson, a graduate transfer quarterback from Mississippi State, it was apparent that two-year back-up Brennan Armstrong was the player to beat.

"I think a lot has to do with his experience [and] his knowledge of everything we do," UVa quarterbacks coach Jason Beck said Friday during a video conference. "Being here for two years gave him a big leg up and kept him in ahead in the competition throughout it."

Armstrong, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound left-hander from Shelby, Ohio, saw playing time in each of the past two seasons, but still has three years of eligibility remaining since he only played four games as a freshman in 2018, which allowed him make that a redshirt season.

His first year did not go without incident, as he took the field when Perkins was injured against Louisville and immediately took off on a 34-yard scamper. After Perkins was helped from the field at Georgia Tech later in the year, Armstrong connected with Joe Reed on a 56-yard touchdown pass.