UVa football: Cavaliers add Abilene Christian for 11th game of 2020 season

As speculated by Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall earlier in the week, the Cavaliers announced Friday that they have added an 11th game to their 2020 schedule.

The Cavaliers will play host to Football Championship Subdivision opponent Abilene Christian on Nov 21.

The Texas school competes in the FCS Southland Conference and finished with a 6-5 record last year under head coach Adam Dorrell.

It will be Abilene Christian's first game against an ACC opponent, although the Wildcats are no stranger to Power Five conference opponents, having met Baylor in 2018 and Mississippi State in 2019.

The Southland Conference announced in August that it would postpone its conference schedules with the hope of playing in the spring, but its members had the option of pursuing a fall schedule, which the Wildcats have done. In addition to three previous games already on its schedule — UTEP, Army and West Texas A&M — Abilene Christian added four other opponents, along with UVa on Friday, meaning it would not be playing in the spring.

The UVa-Abilene Christian game will come at the end of a four-game Cavaliers' homestand.

Mendenhall had said earlier in the week that it wasn't necessarily his decision to play 11 games, but it was the wish of the ACC.

