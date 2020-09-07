UVa football: Cavaliers' defense focusing only on Virginia Tech right now

The site of Virginia's season opener at Virginia Tech has not been lost on Nick Howell, one of the Cavaliers' defensive coordinators.

Four of UVa's first five games will be on the road.

"I just want to beat Virginia Tech," said Howell, who specific area of responsibility is the secondary. "Right now, I don't really care about the rest of the schedule. I know there's good teams [but] that's more for the higher powers."

The UVa defensive player who has received the most attention in the preseason is senior Charles Snowden, a 6-foot-7. 235-pound outside linebacker.

"We're asking those guys to do quite a lot of different things," Howell said in a video conference with reporters on Monday. "It's not like he's rushing the passer every down or is he dropping every down?

"Within his role, he does some good stuff. He's a big, tall guy who gets in windows. He can get to the quarterback and has tremendous value for sure."

Another of the veteran UVa linebackers is inside linebacker Zane Zandier, who had a team-leading 108 tackles in 2019.