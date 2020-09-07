UVa football: Cavaliers' defense focusing only on Virginia Tech right now

The site of Virginia's season opener at Virginia Tech has not been lost on Nick Howell, one of the Cavaliers' defensive coordinators.
Four of UVa's first five games will be on the road.
"I just want to beat Virginia Tech," said Howell, who specific area of responsibility is the secondary. "Right now, I don't really care about the rest of the schedule. I know there's good teams [but] that's more for the higher powers."
The UVa defensive player who has received the most attention in the preseason is senior Charles Snowden, a 6-foot-7. 235-pound outside linebacker.
"We're asking those guys to do quite a lot of different things," Howell said in a video conference with reporters on Monday. "It's not like he's rushing the passer every down or is he dropping every down?
"Within his role, he does some good stuff. He's a big, tall guy who gets in windows. He can get to the quarterback and has tremendous value for sure."
Another of the veteran UVa linebackers is inside linebacker Zane Zandier, who had a team-leading 108 tackles in 2019.
"Zane's not always doing the right thing," Howell said, "but he's always going really hard. As long as we hold the edge, meaning we don't let the ball get around us, Zane's going to run inside-out and try to hit you.
"So he does have a physical-edge presence and our guys really respect that."
Player leadership is necessary for a UVa team that has added a handful of graduate transfers, two of them coming from James Madison, defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa and defensive back D'Angelo Amos.
"If you look at their background, these guys have played in 15- and 16-game seasons with playoffs and so," said Howell, referring to the Dukes' postseason history. "I don't think it matters what level it's at.
"Those guys have had a history of expecting to win. They've played in important games that mean a lot. At that level, in my opinion, which is somewhat natural, if you're a good athlete and a true competitor, you want a shot playing against better competition.
"This is proving grounds for them as well, like 'hey, this is my shot.' They've got a lot of good stuff going for them. The biggest thing coming in here is learning what the Coach [Bronco] Mendenhall is like.
"Coach Mendenhall is good at putting physical stress on guys and I don't think it's normal, so they've had to adjust to that."
