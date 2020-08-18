UVa football: Cavaliers expect to be running behind an improved offensive line

All five offensive linemen are back from last year's Orange Bowl team, as is 6-foot-10, 290-pound Ryan Swoboda, the giant of the bunch.

Oluwatimi cited the battles that Swoboda has been having with UVa's signature pass rushers, outside linebackers Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor.

"[Swoboda is] giving them problems, whereas last year they were giving him problems," Oluwatimi said. "Being able to win your one-on-ones and things of that nature, we've been doing those really well this camp.

"Since they've [the staff] been here — I think they're going on their fifth season — the O-line has been one of the weakest links of the team, but this year we don't want to put a big stress on the offensive coordinator."

Patrolling the right side are a pair of seniors, tackle Dillon Reinkensmyer and guard Chris Glaser from coach Bronco Mendenhall's first recruiting class. Reinkensmeyer, who played center before Oluwatimi's arrival, has 37 career starts. Glaser has 22.

"I'm really excited; there's a lot of potential for growth," said Reinkensmyer, whose durability has been showcased by his return from ACL surgery with hardly any time missed. "This is the first time we've had a really cohesive line and a really consistent line since I've been here."