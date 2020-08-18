UVa football: Cavaliers expect to be running behind an improved offensive line

There was no question where Virginia's football team was going to get its offense in 2019.
It didn't matter that UVa didn't have a running back who rushed for at least 500 yards.
Take away the 41 sacks on UVa QBs, and Bryce Perkins would have rushed for more than 1,000 yards.
As it was, Perkins was credited with 769 yards, which was well ahead of the Cavaliers' top running back, Wayne Taulapapa, who had 473.
Since 2004, only two UVa running backs have rushed for 1,000 yards or more in a season — Kevin Parks in 2013 (1,031) and Jordan Ellis in 2018 (1,026). Ellis had the benefit of a 13th game, rushing for 106 yards in the Cavaliers' 28-0 rout of South Carolina in the 2019 Belk Bowl.
Even with Perkins' production last year, the Cavaliers ranked 117th in the FBS in rushing, with an average of 121.2 yards per game. That was down from 173.2 the previous year.
"We all came back from [the coronavirus pandemic-forced] quarantine bigger, stronger and ready to lead the team," said offensive guard Olusegun Oluwatimi, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound junior who transferred from the Air Force Academy prior to the 2018 season.
Oluwatimi started all 13 games in which he played last season.
"I think we're better equipped this season to run the football," he said. "[On Monday] we probably ran 80 plays and 60 of them were runs."
All five offensive linemen are back from last year's Orange Bowl team, as is 6-foot-10, 290-pound Ryan Swoboda, the giant of the bunch.
Oluwatimi cited the battles that Swoboda has been having with UVa's signature pass rushers, outside linebackers Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor.
"[Swoboda is] giving them problems, whereas last year they were giving him problems," Oluwatimi said. "Being able to win your one-on-ones and things of that nature, we've been doing those really well this camp.
"Since they've [the staff] been here — I think they're going on their fifth season — the O-line has been one of the weakest links of the team, but this year we don't want to put a big stress on the offensive coordinator."
Patrolling the right side are a pair of seniors, tackle Dillon Reinkensmyer and guard Chris Glaser from coach Bronco Mendenhall's first recruiting class. Reinkensmeyer, who played center before Oluwatimi's arrival, has 37 career starts. Glaser has 22.
"I'm really excited; there's a lot of potential for growth," said Reinkensmyer, whose durability has been showcased by his return from ACL surgery with hardly any time missed. "This is the first time we've had a really cohesive line and a really consistent line since I've been here."
The group includes 6-7, 325-pound Alex Gellerstedt, who sat out the 2019 season after transferring from Penn State, where he was a part-time player over two seasons. He has two years of remaining eligibility.
"The consistency that we return on the offensive line is huge," Reinkensmeyer said. "That helped us [prepare] for fall camp after missing spring ball.
"I think there will be a lot of competition for every spot on the line. No one's safe and I think that just makes us better."
Perkins certainly will be missed, but the leading candidates to succeed him, 2019 back-up Brennan Armstrong and Keytoan Thompson, a transfer from Mississippi State, have their backing.
"Bryce is electric, man, and probably one of the best players to come through Virginia in Virginia's history," Oluwatimi said. "Bryce grew into a very great leader through his time here and B.A. is learning that.
"Bryce was very patient. As we broke the huddle, you could see him dissecting things. B.A. is trying to get the most plays in a game, put pressure on the defense and just go, go, go. We love that about Brennan."
