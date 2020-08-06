You are the owner of this article.
UVa football: Cavaliers' get Hokies early on ACC's adjusted 2020 schedule, close with BC
The revised ACC football schedule announced Thursday morning has Virginia opening the season against VMI for the first time in 47 years.

That will be a Friday night game Sept. 11, followed by a UVa visit to Virginia Tech eight days later.

The Cavaliers will be open Sept. 26, before heading to Clemson for an Oct. 3 meeting in a rematch of the 2019 ACC championship game.

That will be one of four UVa road games in a five-game span.

Virginia then plays three straight games at home versus North Carolina, Louisville and Duke.

2020 UVa football schedule

Sept. 11 (Friday), vs. VMI

Sept. 19, at Virginia Tech

Oct. 3, at Clemson

Oct. 10, vs. NC State

Oct. 17, at Wake Forest

Oct. 24, at Miami

Oct. 31, vs. North Carolina

Nov. 7, vs. Louisville

Nov. 14, vs. Duke

Nov. 28, at Florida State

Dec. 5, vs. Boston College

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

