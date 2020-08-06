UVa football: Cavaliers' get Hokies early on ACC's adjusted 2020 schedule, close with BC

The revised ACC football schedule announced Thursday morning has Virginia opening the season against VMI for the first time in 47 years.

That will be a Friday night game Sept. 11, followed by a UVa visit to Virginia Tech eight days later.

The Cavaliers will be open Sept. 26, before heading to Clemson for an Oct. 3 meeting in a rematch of the 2019 ACC championship game.

That will be one of four UVa road games in a five-game span.

Virginia then plays three straight games at home versus North Carolina, Louisville and Duke.

