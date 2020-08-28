UVa football:Cavaliers look forward to experience of opening season at Virginia Tech

No one expected a start to the college football season like this back in January.
That was wen the original 2020 ACC football schedule was released, which included Virginia heading to Virginia Tech for their traditional post-Thanksgiving showdown on Nov. 28.
The 'Hoos and Hokies had met in the final game of the regular season every year since Tech joined the ACC in 2004. And, before that, the intrastate rivals had played no earlier than November since 1989.
That changed when the ACC made accommodations for the coronavirus pandemic and put out a schedule Aug. 6 that had the Cavaliers and Hokies playing each other on Sept. 19.
And while the new date has stuck, the chronological position on the season scheduled has changed to No. 1.
Both have lost their season openers. Virginia was to open with a home game with VMI on Friday, Sept. 11, with North Carolina State slated to visit Virginia Tech the next day.
The UVa-VMI game was canceled Aug. 13 when the Southern Conference moved its season to the spring and VMI opted not to play any nonleague games this fall.
On Monday, N.C. State paused all athletic activities after a new round of testing among athletes, coaches and athletic staff revealed 22 new positives from 693 tests. On Wednesday, the Tech-State game was pushed back to Sept. 26.
So the Hokies and 'Hoos will now open against each other.
"We're ready to roll," said Cavaliers assistant coach Ricky Brumfield during a video conference with media. "For us, it's better. We get to focus all of our attention on that game.
"Typically, it's always at the end of the year. We always have it in our mind that we want to beat Tech, but we also have to go through our whole schedule before we get to that point.
"Our life doesn't depend on it but we are working towards beating Tech. Now we've got to zero in on the game plan and have time for the players to practice and execute that game plan."
There are 43 players from Virginia on the Cavaliers' roster, counting three out-of-state products who prepped at UVa schools.
"Playing [the Hokies] in the first game is something these [UVa] guys have never experienced as coaches and so it's going to be a challenge, not to mention that it's COVID year," said tight end Grant Misch, a redshirt freshman who has been moving up the depth chart.
"Everything is different, so the way we prepare is going to be key. It's going to be different than any game we've ever played in."
The two teams also know what kind of testing protocol they will be using in order make it to Lane Stadium and play the game.
The ACC announced Friday that once the fall season does start, there will be even more testing than first planned.
Football, soccer, volleyball and field hockey players in the ACC must be tested three times each week during the season.
The ACC's previous plan last month had called for those athletes to be tested just once a week during the season.
The ACC specified Friday that in football, one test must take place within three days of a game day; another test must be performed the day before the game; and another test must take place within 48 hours of the end of the game. The test before the day of the football game must be administered by a third party.
Nonconference foes must meet the ACC's standards for the seven days prior to a game against an ACC team.
In soccer, volleyball and field hockey, one of the three tests must take place within three days of the team's first game of the week.
There is no increase in testing for cross-country runners from the original plan. They will be tested every other week during the season.
The ACC also announced another new protocol Friday. Any athlete testing positive must undergo a cardiac examination, including an electrocardiogram and an echocardiogram, before resuming exercise.
