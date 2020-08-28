UVa football:Cavaliers look forward to experience of opening season at Virginia Tech

So the Hokies and 'Hoos will now open against each other.

"We're ready to roll," said Cavaliers assistant coach Ricky Brumfield during a video conference with media. "For us, it's better. We get to focus all of our attention on that game.

"Typically, it's always at the end of the year. We always have it in our mind that we want to beat Tech, but we also have to go through our whole schedule before we get to that point.

"Our life doesn't depend on it but we are working towards beating Tech. Now we've got to zero in on the game plan and have time for the players to practice and execute that game plan."

There are 43 players from Virginia on the Cavaliers' roster, counting three out-of-state products who prepped at UVa schools.

"Playing [the Hokies] in the first game is something these [UVa] guys have never experienced as coaches and so it's going to be a challenge, not to mention that it's COVID year," said tight end Grant Misch, a redshirt freshman who has been moving up the depth chart.

"Everything is different, so the way we prepare is going to be key. It's going to be different than any game we've ever played in."