UVa football: Cavaliers now will open at Duke on Sept. 26; some players speak out on delay

Just when it seemed that the 2020 college football season couldn't become any more unusual for Virginia, news came down Saturday that had everybody's heads spinning.

Next Saturday's game with Virginia Tech will be moved to another date as a result of the Hokies' heightened coronavirus numbers, leaving the football team unable to field a football team that met the yet-to-be-made public standards set by the ACC.

"These are very challenging times," UVa athletic director Carla Williams said in a prepared statement released on Saturday morning by the Virginia athletic department. "We understand and respect the decision by Virginia Tech. With so much uncertainty, scheduling becomes incredibly important."

There was more change ahead for the Cavaliers. Shortly after the Tech game was postponed, the ACC announced it had moved UVa's game at Duke to Sept. 26, when both teams would have been idle. The Cavs and Blue Devils were originally slated to play on Nov. 14.

That solves the problem the Cavaliers had where the season would not have opened until Oct. 3, when they are scheduled to visit preseason-No. 1 Clemson.

"I appreciate the quick action taken by the ACC and willingness of Duke University to reschedule this game," Williams said in another release.