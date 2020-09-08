UVa football: Cavaliers' OC Anae looks for some new faces to play big roles against Virginia Tech

"Bryce was the No. 1 completion quarterback in the conference, so it's not like all we did was take sacks last year," Anae said. "We encouraged him to utilize the skillset of scrambling. That's the flip side of that coin."

Armstrong played in parts of seven games and had seven rushing attempts for a net of 19 yards.

"Bryce had a high-end skill set when it came to running the ball, but the trick was getting him to that open-field space," Anae said. "… That was not easy.

"Brennan's skill set — and I do believe that is one of his strong traits — is running the football. He will be more of that off-tackle and in-the-tackle type running guys. It will be more drag the pile, more stiff arm and more lower-your-shoulder type runs from Brennan.

"Shoot, we've seen Brennan in the open [and] run the ball as well. We have to capitalize on all those skill sets."

Armstrong is listed at 6 foot 2 and 215 pounds. Keytaon Thompson, a graduate transfer from Mississippi State, is his anticipated back-up.