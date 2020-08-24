UVa football: Cavaliers' running backs expect more action in 2020 season

There was a shortage of seats in the running backs room when Virginia's football team made plans for the preseason.
Gone were three underclassmen who had transferred — PK Kier, Lamont Atkins and Jamari Peacock — and there is some uncertainty over the status of Mike Hollins, who rushed for 78 yards and two two touchdowns in Virginia's 52-17 victory over William and Mary last season in Week 2.
In a video conference with the media last week, UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall was discussing a relatively small number of UVa players who had tested positive for COVID-19 and said that Hollins had "opted out."
Hollins remains on the roster but has not yet been issued a number.
In all likelihood, Wayne Taulapapa will get the nod this year after starting 12 of 14 games last year, when he had 116 carries for 486 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns.
Quarterback Bryce Perkins had almost twice as many rushing attempts as Taulapapa and had 11 rushing TDs. His backup and likely 2020 starter, Brennan Armstrong, has been billed as a dual threat but doesn’t have a resume to compare to Perkins'.
So, it's likely there will be more opportunities for the running backs, whose ranks were fortified when all-purpose back Shane Simpson elected to enroll Virginia as a graduate transfer.
Simpson is entering his sixth season of college football after twice suffering season-ending knee injuries. He had more than 2,000 all-purpose yards in 2018, his last full season for Towson.
"I would say that [Simpson is] a very seasoned player," Taulapapa said. "When you see him run the ball, when you see him go out for passes, when you see him block, … you can see he's been playing football for a long time. He's very educated on what's what."
Delaware head coach Danny Rocco, formerly a Virginia assistant, has some good news for his former employers.
"Hope he's back to healthy," Rocco commented. "He was a handful in this league."
That was the Colonial Athletic Association, which elected not to play football this fall in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Me picking UVa [at midweek] and then coming down here that Saturday, everything was real rapid with the paperwork and everything," said Simpson in an interview made available to media Monday. "Since I got here, they've treated me like family and I can't thank coach Mendenhall and his staff and my new brothers enough."
Simpson was a high school standout in Easton, Pennsylvania, around the same time that current UVa defensive back DeVante Cross played at Parkland High School in nearby Allentown.
"That's been my brother since 10th grade in high school," Simpson said. "It definitely was a smooth transition for me."
As soon as he committed to Virginia, Simpson became a recruiter for Virginia. Within days, the Cavaliers took commitments from former James Madison teammates Adeeb Atwariwa, a 6-foot3, 280-pound defensive lineman, and De'Angelo Amos, a first-team all-conference choice at safety and as a return specialist.
"When I committed to UVa, I made sure that I got them here as well," Simpson said. "They hit me up right after I committed, saying they were going to enter the [transfer] portal. I was like, 'I've got to let Coach Mendenhall know,' so I did that.
"They're [the Cavaliers] going to get two studs at the D-line and safety [positions]."
According to Simpson, he didn't lack for suitors. Among the schools that inquired about him or otherwise expressed interest were Texas, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Mississippi, Florida State and Duke.
His said his final decision came down to UVa and Texas.
"I'm really, really comfortable," he said, noting the assistance he had received from running backs coach Mark Atuaia. "During this pandemic, everything has been tough especially with me being the new face in the room.
"It’s a real family atmosphere and I love that because I'm a family-oriented guy. Being able to learn from your teammates and not just coaches speaks [volumes]."
