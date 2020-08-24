UVa football: Cavaliers' running backs expect more action in 2020 season

"That's been my brother since 10th grade in high school," Simpson said. "It definitely was a smooth transition for me."

As soon as he committed to Virginia, Simpson became a recruiter for Virginia. Within days, the Cavaliers took commitments from former James Madison teammates Adeeb Atwariwa, a 6-foot3, 280-pound defensive lineman, and De'Angelo Amos, a first-team all-conference choice at safety and as a return specialist.

"When I committed to UVa, I made sure that I got them here as well," Simpson said. "They hit me up right after I committed, saying they were going to enter the [transfer] portal. I was like, 'I've got to let Coach Mendenhall know,' so I did that.

"They're [the Cavaliers] going to get two studs at the D-line and safety [positions]."

According to Simpson, he didn't lack for suitors. Among the schools that inquired about him or otherwise expressed interest were Texas, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Mississippi, Florida State and Duke.

His said his final decision came down to UVa and Texas.

"I'm really, really comfortable," he said, noting the assistance he had received from running backs coach Mark Atuaia. "During this pandemic, everything has been tough especially with me being the new face in the room.

"It’s a real family atmosphere and I love that because I'm a family-oriented guy. Being able to learn from your teammates and not just coaches speaks [volumes]."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.