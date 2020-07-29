UVa football: Cavaliers' shuffled schedule includes challenging road tests

Gone from Virginia’s schedule, as well as the rest of the league, are three of the four nonconference slots.

According to the original schedule, Virginia was set to host VMI and Connecticut in September, and also play a neutral-site game with Georgia in Atlanta. The Cavs were also scheduled to play at Old Dominion on Oct. 24.

Three of those games will have to go away now.

VMI has not yet been told by UVa if it will remain on the Cavaliers’ schedule as Virginia’s lone nonleague game under the new “plus-one” model.

The coach of the other September home opponent is skeptical his team will still be making its trip to Charlottesville.

“Oh, man, what a mess,” UConn head football coach Randy Edsall said Wednesday. “The problem [for us] is, the state of Virginia is on a list; if we went down there, we’d have to quarantine if we go and come back.”

Connecticut athletic director David Benedict received an email Wednesday from Virginia administrator Jim Booz that listed requirements with which UConn would have to concur before playing at UVa.

“Right now, they can’t even tell you when you’re going to play,” said Edsall, noting that the original date was no longer set.