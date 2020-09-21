UVa football: Cavaliers will be an unknown foe in many ways for Duke on Saturday

If there is one obvious advantage for Virginia as the Cavaliers prepare to open their football season Saturday against visiting Duke, it will be the opportunity to study film from the Blue Devils’ two games to this point.
After dropping a 27-13 decision on Sept. 9 at Notre Dame, Duke suffered a 26-6 whipping Saturday in its home opener against Boston College.
“I think the tactical advantage comes to us,” Cavaliers’ head coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday on a conference call with UVa beat reporters.
“There isn’t much tape on [UVa quarterback] Brennan Armstrong and what our offense looks like with Brennan rather than [former starter Bryce Perkins].
“If I was a defensive coordinator, I’d want to know as much about the quarterback [and] how that might change the style of offense. Duke is very clear about their defensive identity, though, which allows them to adjust and adapt pretty quickly no matter who they see.”
Armstrong is one of four quarterbacks listed on the Cavaliers’ depth chart, including junior Lindell Stone and redshirt senior Keytaon Thompson, a transfer from Mississippi State.
“If something were to happen to Brennan, with the situation and the style and the need, you could see multiple players there. The collective of those three — Stone, Thompson and freshman Ira Armstead — allows us multiplicity to do what we like to do.”
While Virginia may have film of Duke, Mendenhall thinks that the Blue Devils’ two games to this point could work to their advantage.
“You could make an argument either way,” he said.
Then, there’s the matter of the crowd. There was no attendance listed on the box score from the Duke-BC game.
“Most of my colleagues that I’ve talked to, they say the game feels like practice,” Mendenhall said. “It feels like a scrimmage. What you can hear from opponents, the coaches, the players … all that is eerily identifiable.”
Until recently, Mendenhall had been consumed with COVID-19 and steering his players clear of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s gone from being the majority of my time — an overwhelming majority of my time — to just hoping our team gets to Game 1 safely. They’re not mutually exclusive, but I’m spending a lot more time on football.”
Notes
- Mendenhall reported that Alex Gellerstedt, an offensive tackle who sat out the 2019 season after enrolling as a graduate transfer from Penn State, has “opted out” and will not play this season.
“For maybe the first time at the University of Virginia since I’ve been the coach, the number of healthy offensive lineman we have [with] depth and experience I’m really encouraged about,” Mendernhall said. “If anything, the offensive line is the area that keeps asking for more contact, more live work.”
- The ACC announced that the Cavaliers’ Oct 3 game at No. 1 Clemson will kick off at 8 p.m. and be televised on the ACC Network. The Tigers will be coming off of bye after winning their first two games by a combined score of 86-13.
- UVa’s athletic department announced Monday that COVID-19 testing of 703 student-athletes and staff resulted in 22 positive tests, a 3.1 percentage.
In testing going back to July 5, UVa says there have been 42 positives out of 3,805 tests administered. Those with positive results must self-isolate for 10 days and be medically cleared before they can return to competition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!