UVa football: Cavaliers will be an unknown foe in many ways for Duke on Saturday

If there is one obvious advantage for Virginia as the Cavaliers prepare to open their football season Saturday against visiting Duke, it will be the opportunity to study film from the Blue Devils’ two games to this point.

After dropping a 27-13 decision on Sept. 9 at Notre Dame, Duke suffered a 26-6 whipping Saturday in its home opener against Boston College.

“I think the tactical advantage comes to us,” Cavaliers’ head coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday on a conference call with UVa beat reporters.

“There isn’t much tape on [UVa quarterback] Brennan Armstrong and what our offense looks like with Brennan rather than [former starter Bryce Perkins].

“If I was a defensive coordinator, I’d want to know as much about the quarterback [and] how that might change the style of offense. Duke is very clear about their defensive identity, though, which allows them to adjust and adapt pretty quickly no matter who they see.”

Armstrong is one of four quarterbacks listed on the Cavaliers’ depth chart, including junior Lindell Stone and redshirt senior Keytaon Thompson, a transfer from Mississippi State.