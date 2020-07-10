UVa football: Cavs get commitment from Georgia offensive lineman

Charlie Patterson, a 6-foot-6, 278-pound offensive lineman from Roswell, Georgia, has become the 16th football prospect to commit to Virginia for the 2021 season.
According to Rivals.com, Patterson also had Football Bowl Subdivision offers from Georgia Tech, Louisville, Boston College and West Virginia.
Patterson, from Fellowship Christian in Roswell, is one of five players from Georgia who have committed to UVa, including fellow offensive lineman Ty Furnish (6-4, 250) from Blessed Trinity in Roswell.