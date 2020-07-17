You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UVa football: Cavs land four-star prospect from Northern Virginia
0 comments

UVa football: Cavs land four-star prospect from Northern Virginia

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Logan Taylor, a 6-foot-8, 290-pound offensive lineman from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, has become the highest-rated football prospect to commit to Virginia for the 2021 freshman class.

Taylor, who revealed his decision Friday on Twitter, is originally from Nova Scotia. He is rated four stars by Rivals.com.

Rivals listed Taylor's other offers coming from Florida, Penn State, Tennessee and a host of ACC schools, including Virginia Tech and North Carolina.

He is rated the No. 8 prospect in the state by Rivals.com, which has elevated UVa's class for 2021 to No. 24 in the country. It's the Cavs' first four-star commit.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News