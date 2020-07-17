UVa football: Cavs land four-star prospect from Northern Virginia

Logan Taylor, a 6-foot-8, 290-pound offensive lineman from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, has become the highest-rated football prospect to commit to Virginia for the 2021 freshman class.

Taylor, who revealed his decision Friday on Twitter, is originally from Nova Scotia. He is rated four stars by Rivals.com.

Rivals listed Taylor's other offers coming from Florida, Penn State, Tennessee and a host of ACC schools, including Virginia Tech and North Carolina.

He is rated the No. 8 prospect in the state by Rivals.com, which has elevated UVa's class for 2021 to No. 24 in the country. It's the Cavs' first four-star commit.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.