UVa football: Central Michigan TE joining Cavaliers as a graduate transfer

Tony Poljan, a 6-foot-7, 255-pound tight end from Central Michigan, has reported on social media that he is transferring to Virginia for his final season of college eligibility.

Poljan had 33 receptions for 496 yards and four touchdowns in 2019 after beginning his Central Michigan career as a quarterback. He also was a 1,000-point scorer in basketball in Lansing (Mich.) Catholic.

He was rated one of the top 300 prospects in the country by ESPN coming out of high school.

