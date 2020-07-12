You are the owner of this article.
UVa football: Covenant standout Sanker flips his commitment from BC to Cavs
UVa football: Covenant standout Sanker flips his commitment from BC to Cavs

20170901_Covenant112.JPG

Covenant's Jonas Sanker (7) during a 2017 game against Christchurch. Sanker said Sunday that plans to sign with Virginia as part of its 2021 freshman class.

 The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress | FIle 2017

Jonas Sanker, an all-purpose rising senior from Covenant School in Charlottesville who had committed to play football at Boston College, said Sunday on Twitter that he plans to sign with Virginia.

Sanker (6 foot 2, 193 pounds) played quarterback and was a first-team all-state selection on offense and defense in the VISSA.

"For me, looking to my future, I want to follow my heart and find the best possible fit for me," he said.

Also, reserve UVa quarterback RJ Harvey has indicated on Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal. Harveyredshirted his first season at UVa.

"This is the best thing for me to become successful," he said.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

