UVa football: Former FCS All-American RB Simpson transferring to Virginia
Courtesy of UVa

Virginia has been the beneficiary of a decision by the Colonial Athletic Association to suspend football this fall as a result of the coronarvirus.

It would be the sixth year of college for Shane Simpson, who earlier had missed most of the 2019 season with a knee injury.

Towson's star running back entered the transfer portal July 30 and decided Sunday that he would transfer to Virginia, where he can play immediately.

According to 247Sports, Simpson also was approached by Duke, Wake Forest, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Texas and Richmond.

Simpson, who is from Pennsylvania, was a consensus All-American at the Football Championship Subdivision level in 2018, when he accounted for more than 2,000 all-purpose yards.

He averaged 7.4 yards per carry in three games last year.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

