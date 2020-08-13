UVa football: Former pass-rushing great Sintim ready to rejoin Cavs as assistant

"Clint has worked diligently to continue to grow as a coach and as a recruiter," Delaware's Rocco said Thursday. "He had been a very valuable member of our staff since we hired him at Richmond back in ’07.

"Clint has been on a fast track, and I am excited to see him back in the ACC. He will be a great ambassador for UVa football."

Although Sintim was not a defensive lineman during his playing career, rushing the passer was one of his best attributes at Virginia, where he had 29 career sacks, good for second place behind Chris Slade on the Cavaliers' all-time list.

"I said this to the guys, I'm living a dream right now," said Sintim, referring to his position group. "Since I retired and I got into coaching, the goal was always to come back here to Virginia and be on the staff in some capacity.

"When coach [Mendenhall] gave me a call in mid-January, it didn't take much to say we were coming. Whatever role I can play to make this team better than what it was, that's what I'm here to do."

Sintim credited Mendenhall for quickly integrating the video conferencing into team meetings. He also appreciated the response he got from high school coaches after he got the job.

"I think, over the years, Coach Mendenhall and his staff have done a better job each year of making relationships within the state," Sintim said. "For me, as an in-state guy coming from UVa, I just want to continue to build on what they've already done and expand my network."

