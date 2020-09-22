UVa football: Graduate transfer Poljan increases Cavs' strength at tight end

Poljan does not hesitate to speak of the stuttering issues that he has overcome and continues to handle.

"Honestly, when I was younger, I got made fun of," Poljan said. "There really wasn't an avenue I could use to express myself, so It didn't matter what people said because I was always going to try harder. I was always going to win.

"At the end of the day, the actions speak louder than the words. I'm very upfront with it. With me, what you see is what you get."

Mendenhall said that Poljan's IQ is comparable to what he might expect from a two- or three-year starter at his position.

"When we reported, we had to quarantine," Poljan said of COVID-19 concerns. "During that time, I really learned the playbook."

However, it wasn't till the third day of camp that Poljan says he figured out that the anticipated starting quarterback, Brennan Armstrong was left-handed.

Coming from Big Ten country, there otherwise was an early bond between Poljan and Armstrong, whose Shelby, Ohio, home is just over 150 miles from Lansing.