UVa football: JMU defenders Atariwa, Amos decide to transfer to Virginia

Virginia had barely taken a commitment from one member of the 2019 James Madison team before the Cavaliers added a second Sunday night.

That was preseason Football Championship Subdivision All-American D’Angelo Amos, a 6-foot-1, 184-pound defensive back from Meadowbrook High School in Richmond. Amos was also a return specialist and blocked three kicks.

JMU defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa revealed earlier Sunday that he was transferring to UVa for his final season of eligibility. The 6-foot-3, 277-pound defensive lineman from Dominion High School (Sterling) had 13 tackles for loss last season.

Atariwa’s announcement came days after another CAA performer, Towson all-purpose threat Shane Simpson, announced he will be transferring to Virginia.

“I am grateful to all of the support which has made the decision making process early,” Atariwa said on Twitter. “Looking forward to being part of he Cavalier culture.”

