UVa football: JMU defenders Atariwa, Amos decide to transfer to Virginia
UVa football: JMU defenders Atariwa, Amos decide to transfer to Virginia

James Madison NC State Football (copy)

N.C. State’s Tyler Baker-Williams (center) loses the ball while being tackled by JMU’s Adeeb Atariwa (right) and Dimitri Holloway during a 2018 game. Atariwa, who had 13 tackles for loss last season, is transferring to UVa.

 Associated Press | File 2018

Virginia had barely taken a commitment from one member of the 2019 James Madison team before the Cavaliers added a second Sunday night.

That was preseason Football Championship Subdivision All-American D’Angelo Amos, a 6-foot-1, 184-pound defensive back from Meadowbrook High School in Richmond. Amos was also a return specialist and blocked three kicks.

JMU defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa revealed earlier Sunday that he was transferring to UVa for his final season of eligibility. The 6-foot-3, 277-pound defensive lineman from Dominion High School (Sterling) had 13 tackles for loss last season.

Atariwa’s announcement came days after another CAA performer, Towson all-purpose threat Shane Simpson, announced he will be transferring to Virginia.

“I am grateful to all of the support which has made the decision making process early,” Atariwa said on Twitter. “Looking forward to being part of he Cavalier culture.”

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

