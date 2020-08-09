You are the owner of this article.
UVa football: JMU defensive lineman Atariwa decides to transfer to Virginia
UVa football: JMU defensive lineman Atariwa decides to transfer to Virginia

James Madison NC State Football (copy)

N.C. State’s Tyler Baker-Williams (center) loses the ball while being tackled by JMU’s Adeeb Atariwa (right) and Dimitri Holloway during a 2018 game. Atariwa, who had 13 tackles for loss last season, is transferring to UVa.

 Associiated Press | File 2018

Days after learning that James Madison elected to suspend its football season until at least this spring, Dukes defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa sprung into action.

Two days after entering the transfer portal, Atariwa revealed Sunday on Twitter that he is transferring to Virginia for his final season of eligibility.

Atariwa, a defensive lineman from Dominion High School in Sterling, had 13 tackles for loss last season. He is listed at 6 foot 3 and 277 pounds.

Atariwa’s announcement came days after another CAA performer, Towson all-purpose threat Shane Simpson, announced he will be transferring to Virginia. The CAA had opted to suspend the football season on July 17, hoping to conduct a football season in early 2021. JMU had opted to try to keep its season in the fall, but then joined its conference on Friday, deciding to wait.

“I am grateful to all of the support which has made the decision making process early,” Atariwa said on Twitter. “Looking forward to being part of the Cavalier culture.”

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

