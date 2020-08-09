UVa football: JMU defensive lineman Atariwa decides to transfer to Virginia

Days after learning that James Madison elected to suspend its football season until at least this spring, Dukes defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa sprung into action.

Two days after entering the transfer portal, Atariwa revealed Sunday on Twitter that he is transferring to Virginia for his final season of eligibility.

Atariwa, a defensive lineman from Dominion High School in Sterling, had 13 tackles for loss last season. He is listed at 6 foot 3 and 277 pounds.

Atariwa’s announcement came days after another CAA performer, Towson all-purpose threat Shane Simpson, announced he will be transferring to Virginia. The CAA had opted to suspend the football season on July 17, hoping to conduct a football season in early 2021. JMU had opted to try to keep its season in the fall, but then joined its conference on Friday, deciding to wait.

“I am grateful to all of the support which has made the decision making process early,” Atariwa said on Twitter. “Looking forward to being part of the Cavalier culture.”

