UVa football: Keeping an edge is challenge for anxious Cavaliers

With less than a week remaining until Virginia's football opener, coach Bronco Mendenhall can only hope that Saturday's game at Scott Stadium with Duke will transpire without additional snafus.
When the 2020 ACC football schedule originally was announced in January, the Cavaliers were to open the season Sept. 7 with Georgia in Atlanta before returning home to play VMI and Connecticut.
Eight months and a life-altering pandemic later, UVa is now preparing for its third different opening-game opponent.
This weekend was the initial rescheduled date for the Cavaliers' Commonwealth Cup showdown, but that was moved to Dec. 12, after the Hokies had to postpone due to COVID-19 related issues.
As originally scheduled, the 'Hoos and Hokies were to meet Nov. 28, in Blacksburg.
"I was listening to special forces leaders [on a podcast] the other day," Mendenhall said Tuesday on his weekly radio show, "and the closest examples of what might be similar was when one of them said, 'We stay ready so we don't have to get ready.'"
Mendenhall agreed that it was difficult to inform his team that the Virginia Tech game had been postponed.
"It was really challenging and sobering," he said. "This is a group of young people that, from spring practice till they returned, we currently don't have a positive [COVID-19] test on our team. We have no one contact-traced, no one in quarantine … it's unheard of, the diligence they've put into it.
"Let's face it. No one knows how long this season is going to go. The uncertainty already has been shown with games being postponed, games being canceled, games being moved around. What [UVa's players] were clear and hopeful for is that they'd get that one in for sure.
"The one thing they were banking and anchoring on the most proved to be also transient or not sustainable. It was like, 'Man, if this one goes, that means any of them can go.'"
On his talk show, Mendenhall spoke of a conference call involving the ACC head coaches in which various scenarios were discussed, with ultimate authority being given to the schools' medical advisors.
"Ultimately, you just have to trust that each team, each program will do what they can to play," he said. "You can't regulate or force things that aren't being shared."
An example was the positive COVID-19 test results that not all of the ACC programs were shared.
"We were hoping that everybody would put [their results] in a collective pot so everyone could look at it and make an informed decision," Mendenhall said. "We were hoping that others would do the same — and some have — but it would have been more powerful if all 15 teams had been sharing their numbers.
"Once there wasn't transparency, it became really hard to have enough collective information to make decisions in advance. Our protocols [at UVa] have been completely dialed in. We've done full-faced shields for every player and it's hard to breathe and they can't see; however, we're safe."
And, they know now that their next opponent is Duke, originally scheduled to play UVa on Nov. 13.
"We were approached earlier when N.C. State had to cancel a game against Virginia Tech and [asked] if we possibly wanted to move," Mendenhall said. "At that point, I wanted our season just to play out as it was going to.
"Certainly, more games are going to be moved and what our existing schedule looks like now — for every team — has a chance to be altered in a short amount of time."
