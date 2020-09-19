UVa football: Keeping an edge is challenge for anxious Cavaliers

"Let's face it. No one knows how long this season is going to go. The uncertainty already has been shown with games being postponed, games being canceled, games being moved around. What [UVa's players] were clear and hopeful for is that they'd get that one in for sure.

"The one thing they were banking and anchoring on the most proved to be also transient or not sustainable. It was like, 'Man, if this one goes, that means any of them can go.'"

On his talk show, Mendenhall spoke of a conference call involving the ACC head coaches in which various scenarios were discussed, with ultimate authority being given to the schools' medical advisors.

"Ultimately, you just have to trust that each team, each program will do what they can to play," he said. "You can't regulate or force things that aren't being shared."

An example was the positive COVID-19 test results that not all of the ACC programs were shared.

"We were hoping that everybody would put [their results] in a collective pot so everyone could look at it and make an informed decision," Mendenhall said. "We were hoping that others would do the same — and some have — but it would have been more powerful if all 15 teams had been sharing their numbers.