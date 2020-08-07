UVa football: Mendenhall calls schedule one of the most challenging he's faced as a coach

In its first 117 seasons of college football, Virginia has never opened the year with consecutive games against VMI and Virginia Tech, home or on the road.
When faced with that arrangement following the announcement Thursday of the ACC schedule, UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall immediately pointed out the bright spots.
In a Q&A video released by UVa, Mendenhall described the schedule as “unique in just about every possible way.”
After noting that VMI will visit UVa on a Friday night, he described UVa’s schedule as “front-end loaded.”
Starting with the Virginia Tech game Sept. 19, the Cavaliers will play on the road four times in a five-game stretch.
“It’s one of the most challenging schedules I’ve had a chance to take on as a head coach with the quality of opponents week in and week out and the unique set of circumstances we’re dealing with at the same time,” Mendenhall said.
He was pleased to have a nonconference opener against VMI.
“We didn’t have spring practice and there are a lot of unknowns,” Mendenhall said. “We’re working as fast as we can to accelerate our program and get it ready for this season. So, to have a nonconference game to start with seems to fit really well.”
Mendenhall had no qualms with the ACC for moving the UVa-Virginia Tech game from its usual spot at the end of the regular season.
“To have the Virginia Tech game [this] early maybe gives a sense of hope and optimism to our state and commonwealth and maybe to college football,” he said.
“If there is to be a season and we are going to play it, having some of those games early on , I think, was intentional to maybe add some momentum to the season.”
His impression was that open dates were added to the schedule because of the number of road games, which typically trail the number of home games.
“My team cheered when I released the schedule,” he said. “When they saw the dates and saw the opponents, they said, ‘That just made the bubble easier.’
“To have something in front of them to shoot for has been helpful.”
