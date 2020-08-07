UVa football: Mendenhall calls schedule one of the most challenging he's faced as a coach

In its first 117 seasons of college football, Virginia has never opened the year with consecutive games against VMI and Virginia Tech, home or on the road.

When faced with that arrangement following the announcement Thursday of the ACC schedule, UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall immediately pointed out the bright spots.

In a Q&A video released by UVa, Mendenhall described the schedule as “unique in just about every possible way.”

After noting that VMI will visit UVa on a Friday night, he described UVa’s schedule as “front-end loaded.”

Starting with the Virginia Tech game Sept. 19, the Cavaliers will play on the road four times in a five-game stretch.

“It’s one of the most challenging schedules I’ve had a chance to take on as a head coach with the quality of opponents week in and week out and the unique set of circumstances we’re dealing with at the same time,” Mendenhall said.

He was pleased to have a nonconference opener against VMI.