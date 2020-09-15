UVa football: Mendenhall comments on conversation he had with Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente

Postponement of the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game was not complete without a conversation between the head coaches.

The Hokies and Cavaliers were scheduled to meet Saturday in Blacksburg before the Hokies informed the ACC that COVID-19 issues would prevent Tech from meeting the minimum standards set by the league to field a team.

"Justin [Fuente] called later that day — midmorning, I think — and was really professional and we had a great conversation about the many challenges we faced," UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said of his Hokies counterpart during his weekly radio show on Tuesday.

"Some things we anticipated correctly. Some things we underestimated. Some things we overestimated. He was apologetic that they just didn't get it done or couldn't get it done before that time period or that game.

"We then moved to commonalities of what we were managing in this unique time. I think we've been back now — maybe this is the ninth week — and so it would be the equivalent of having spring practice and fall practice back to back, and then have a bye week without having an opponent."

Mendenhall compared it to the period of time when a team has completed the regular season and is waiting to learn its destination and opposition for a bowl game.