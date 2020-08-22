UVa football: Mendenhall finds day-to-day duties differ in current environment

In his 16th season as a Division I football coach, Bronco Mendenhall has found himself in a new job.

"I've never run a practice structure like we're currently running," Mendenhall said in a Friday video conference with reporters. "There's really nothing about our program that looks the same.

"I've erred really, really far on the side of caution and safety. At some point, we've got to add enough football to be ready to play. I've been holding out, to be honest, to see if we are going to play."

It wouldn't be too extreme to describe Mendenhall as his team's chief medical officer as the program deals with COVID-19.

"Literally, I'm spending my entire time managing the social distance, masking and safety to play the game," he said. "My coaches are actually coaching football.

"What I'm doing is, I'm the No. 1 virus manager on our team right now. That's working so far. That's not nearly as much fun, but it is working."

The traditional coach's whistle has been replaced by a more modern version that is activated by his thumb and never touches his mouth.