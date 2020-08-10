UVa football: Mendenhall reacts to reports of Big Ten scrapping football this fall

Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall was on a conference call with UVa beat reporters Monday when he was notified of a Big Ten decision not to have a fall schedule.

"To me, No. 1, it's news to me that there is a Power Five conference that has made that decision," Mendenhall said. "I think others certainly could follow. I think that would be likely. I'm not certain whether the ACC would be one of them."

There were mixed reports on Monday that the Big Ten had indicated it would be moving its schedule to the spring. The conference's presidents are meeting on Monday evening to discuss the scenario further.

"Moving to the spring," Mendehall said, "I think there's been enough initial work to have framed it pretty well [in terms of] what are the benefits, which [are] time, data and more education to see where the community has spread, the nation has spread and where all that stands in terms of health and safety.

"The possibility of spring buys more time and possibly more answers but there would still be a lot of work to do between now and then."

Mendenhall said he has not been consumed by the question whether there would be a season as the COVID-19 pandemic remains out of control.