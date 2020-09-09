UVa football: Mendenhall receives accolades from ACC expert observers

No matter where Virginia was selected in the preseason football predictions, it appears that the Cavaliers rank among the nation's elite in COVID-19 avoidance.

When tested last Friday, Virginia's football team had not recorded a positive coronavirus result since July 24.

The football program has had a total of three positive tests since the players returned to Charlottesville on July 5 for summer conditioning.

"On the COVID stuff, I think everybody understands that [UVa coach] Bronco Mendenhall is a very cerebral guy and very meticulous in how he does things," former Miami coach Mark Richt said Wednesday on the ACC Network.

"I'm sure he went by the book and his players responded. I think he went by the COVID protocol and that's part of the reason why the numbers are very low.

"I will say, if there is an immunity to it, a lot of the teams had a lot of guys get it, so they may not be subject to getting it during the season. Virginia didn't have hardly any."

The Cavaliers wouldn't change a thing in their approach to the coronavirus.