UVa football: Mendenhall staying positive about the possibility of football this fall

"I'm loving that part of it, but anything less than eight [games], I think would be inappropriate to ask them. That's a minimum turnoff I have internally, based on my own threshold and nobody else's."

After the football players started to returning to UVa's grounds on July 5, they were tested for coronavirus. Two players out of 110 tested positive.

"Even numbers that are being reported, I don't think are being tested the same way," Mendenhall said of comparisons to other programs. "I think there's a lot of variance.

"I can't say we're doing everything, but we're doing everything we know how to do. When you consider a group of young people that we haven't seen since they left for spring break and then they report with those numbers, that's a strong testament to the power of individual choice.

"Now that we're back, we have another challenge … because they're closer together, we're training, we're sweating, we're breathing on each other. We're social-distancing, we're wearing masks and doing everything we can."

In a conference call that lasted more than 30 minutes, there was little or no talk of personnel or strategy or other aspects of the UVa football operation.