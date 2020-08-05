UVa football: New Cavs transfer gets high marks from alum Foreman

Almost 20 years after his last appearance in a Virginia football uniform, Tyree Foreman has returned to the Cavalier conversation.
Foreman, the running backs coach at Towson for the past three seasons, found himself in an advisory role when the CAA elected to cancel its 2019 season.
That put an end to the Towson career of Shane Simpson, who entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday and committed to Virginia on Saturday.
Simpson twice had suffered season-ending injuries that made him eligible for a sixth season of college ball.
If not for the CAA ruling, Simpson could have returned to Towson, where he had more than 2,000 all-purpose yards in 2018 and was a consensus FCS All-American.
A list of teams said to be interested in Simpson included Texas, Penn State, Florida State, Duke and Wake Forest.
Running backs coach Mark Atuaia was UVa's lead recruiter on Simpson, who had Foreman as a consultant.
"First off, he's [Simpson] a great kid," Foreman said. "He works his tail off at everything he does. He takes great care of his body and is looking to get better at everything he does.
"He had the best spring of his college career last year. He was coming off an All-American season his junior year. He had a tremendous first game; then, we went up to Maine and his ACL popped.
"He's not the biggest guy [at 5 foot 11 and 205 pounds]. He can always get the yards he needs inside the tackles, but he gets in space and he's special. He has tremendous lateral quickness."
Simpson will join a UVa offense whose leading rusher last year, Bryce Perkins, was the quarterback. Wayne Taulapapa is the top returning rusher, coming off a 473-yard season.
Premium punt returner Joe Reed is headed to the NFL and that is one of Simpson's specialties.
"He's dynamic in that aspect of making people miss in small areas and the quickness and the burst to get away from defenders," Foreman said. "As a running back, he's going to be very dynamic."
"I think [Simpson] could have played anywhere in the FBS."
As a senior in high school, Simpson was a finalist for Mr. Pennsylvania Football, an award that went to future Heisman Trophy winner Saquan Barkley.
Barkley, who had committed to Penn State, rushed for 1,851 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior in high school. Simpson rushed for 2,124 yards and 33 touchdowns.
It's an area that produced two of the best players off recent Virginia teams, All-ACC cornerback Bryce Hall from Harrisburg and quarterback-turned-safety De'Vante Cross from Allentown.
While Simpson has established himself as an FBS-caliber player, he had prepared to return to Towson and was looking forward to being a team captain.
"He understood, if we postponed our season to the spring, if anything happened negatively, he would not be available by the time the NFL Draft came around," Foreman said.
Foreman was a three-year letter-winner at Virginia from 1999-2001, when he backed up ACC rushing leaders Thomas Jones and Antoine Womack but still had the opportunity to score 16 touchdowns.
Towson finished 7-5 this past season, scoring 30 points or more in seven games, scoring 40 or more in four games.
"I told Shane, 'I totally understand your situation,'" Foreman said. "He had a medical redshirt last year that gave him a fifth year. He had graduated but he wanted to show people he was ready to go.'"
Simpson already was at Towson when Foreman joined the staff two years ago.
"I've met the new [UVa] staff; I've been down there a few times," said Foreman, who previously had served as an assistant at Army and Temple. "My old [position] coach, Bob Price, is still in the building. I love the place."
