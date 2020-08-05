UVa football: New Cavs transfer gets high marks from alum Foreman

Almost 20 years after his last appearance in a Virginia football uniform, Tyree Foreman has returned to the Cavalier conversation.

Foreman, the running backs coach at Towson for the past three seasons, found himself in an advisory role when the CAA elected to cancel its 2019 season.

That put an end to the Towson career of Shane Simpson, who entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday and committed to Virginia on Saturday.

Simpson twice had suffered season-ending injuries that made him eligible for a sixth season of college ball.

If not for the CAA ruling, Simpson could have returned to Towson, where he had more than 2,000 all-purpose yards in 2018 and was a consensus FCS All-American.

A list of teams said to be interested in Simpson included Texas, Penn State, Florida State, Duke and Wake Forest.

Running backs coach Mark Atuaia was UVa's lead recruiter on Simpson, who had Foreman as a consultant.

"First off, he's [Simpson] a great kid," Foreman said. "He works his tail off at everything he does. He takes great care of his body and is looking to get better at everything he does.