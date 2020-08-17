UVa football: Noah Taylor helps balance Cavaliers out at outside linebacker

Not to be overlooked is an inside linebacker cast that includes leading tackler Zane Zandier, sophomore Nick Jackson — who got ample time last year when Jordan Mack was injured, and another injury victim, Rob Snyder.

Taylor started 10 of 14 games last year but did not receive much recognition until the final week of the regular season, when he intercepted two passes and was named ACC linebacker of the week for his role in Virginia's 39-30 victory over Virginia Tech, ending the Hokies' 15-game winning streak in the series.

"Noah … where do I start?" Snowden said when asked about his Taylor. "Noah always knew he was gifted and athletic, but coming in at mid-year, he was young and he was undersized physically.

"He had to go through a period where he was humbled and taken aback really. Everyone comes to that crossroad where you're put in a tough situation and you can either fold and let it get the best of you or you could fight it. And Noah is a fighter.

"His ceiling is through the roof. To see a guy [defending] against Florida in the deep half and the next play he's rushing the quarterback. … That's not common at 6-5."

Taylor was in a good mood Monday after a ceremony Sunday when he had earned a favorable draft position in UVa's annual awarding of the uniform numbers.