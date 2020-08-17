UVa football: Noah Taylor helps balance Cavaliers out at outside linebacker

There have been many years when Virginia's football program would have settled for one pass-rusher with the skills of a Charles Snowden.
Following up on an Orange Bowl appearance in 2019, the Cavaliers appear to have hit the jackpot.
That became clear as Noah Taylor, in his second year of eligibility, led the team in tackles for loss (13 1/2) and sacks (seven). It turns out, one way to make Snowden even more effective was to find him a partner to help cause disarray with opposing offenses.
"Charles, similar to Noah, has been able to line up in several different positions," said Kelly Poppinga, who coaches UVa's outside linebackers.
"The success that [Snowden] had in the past two years has drawn attention to him. You've got two guys coming off opposite edges and the defense can't block both those guys at the same time."
Taylor committed to Virginia in the summer of 2016, prior to his senior year at Avalon High School in Silver Springs, Maryland. He enrolled in January 2017 and played the next season.
Both Taylor and Snowden are listed as residents of Silver Spring. Taylor was a three-star on the five-star scale used by most recruiting services and Snowden was a two-star at St. Albin's in Washington, D.C.
One of their backups, 6-5 senior Elliott Brown, is also a Marylander — he's from suburban Annapolis.
Not to be overlooked is an inside linebacker cast that includes leading tackler Zane Zandier, sophomore Nick Jackson — who got ample time last year when Jordan Mack was injured, and another injury victim, Rob Snyder.
Taylor started 10 of 14 games last year but did not receive much recognition until the final week of the regular season, when he intercepted two passes and was named ACC linebacker of the week for his role in Virginia's 39-30 victory over Virginia Tech, ending the Hokies' 15-game winning streak in the series.
"Noah … where do I start?" Snowden said when asked about his Taylor. "Noah always knew he was gifted and athletic, but coming in at mid-year, he was young and he was undersized physically.
"He had to go through a period where he was humbled and taken aback really. Everyone comes to that crossroad where you're put in a tough situation and you can either fold and let it get the best of you or you could fight it. And Noah is a fighter.
"His ceiling is through the roof. To see a guy [defending] against Florida in the deep half and the next play he's rushing the quarterback. … That's not common at 6-5."
Taylor was in a good mood Monday after a ceremony Sunday when he had earned a favorable draft position in UVa's annual awarding of the uniform numbers.
He had always wanted to wear No. 7, but former UVa wideout Doni Dowling had that number in Taylor's first year, 2017. Defensive back Chris Moore was No. 7 last year.
"My dad wore 7 when he played college soccer," said Taylor, who was No. 14 last year and wore 42 before that. "My brother wore No. 7. It's a number that's often used in the Bible.
"It was an honor for the guys to pick me this year."
Odds ’n' ends
Snowden also spoke on the prospects for an 11th game to replace VMI, which pulled out of its scheduled season opener in Charlottesville after the Southern Conference canceled fall competition.
"I want us to try and get as many games in as we can," Snowden said. "Ideally, I'd like to play someone in Week 1. If not, then Week 2 [at Virginia Tech] got all that more interesting."
- Among the players who changed numbers was Darrius Bratton, a junior cornerback from Williams who missed the 2019 season after suffering a knee injury early in fall drills.
Bratton, who wore No. 32 early in his UVa days, has switched to No. 8, his number when he was with the Colonels.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!