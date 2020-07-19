UVa football: North Cross all-stater James Jackson commits to Cavaliers

Jackson was recruited by UVa assistant Kelly Poppinga, who coaches outside linebackers.

“James went to their camp last summer [in 2019] and the only question was, he weighed 188,” Taylor said. “I’ve been on a couple of Zoom calls with their coaches and they like their guys to be long and James is all about that.

“His potential is through the roof.”

Jackson, who transferred to North Cross from Pulaski County, said he had been committed to UVa for about a week but wanted to let his family know before he announced it.

“When I first came to North Cross, I wasn’t even thinking about football,” he said. “I think it was around the middle of my sophomore year that coach Taylor told me that he thought I could play at the next level.

“I didn’t know what he meant by that, whether it was FBS or FCS or whatever. I just trusted him and worked with him all that summer. From then on, it was a goal of mine. I liked basketball better in my first couple of years of high school.”

Coming from the New River Valley, UVa was not a program with which Jackson was familiar.