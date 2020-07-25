UVa football: TE coach Brumfield expects more opportunities for his players

The first thing that Ricky Brumfield wants people to understand is that Virginia has had a respectable tight ends game.
The Cavaliers just didn’t have a tight ends coach.
That changed July 15, when UVa announced that Brumfield would be adding the tight ends to his other duties as special-teams coordinator.
“I talked to coach [Bronco Mendenhall] a couple of times and he asked me if I wanted to do more,” Brumfield said, “and I said, ‘the more I can do for the team, the better.’ “
Brumfield, a wide receiver during his playing days at Utah State, coached tight ends as well as special teams before coming to UVa from Texas-San Antonio.
From the time Mendenhall took over as UVa head coach in 2016, Robert Anae has been his offensive coordinator, with specific responsibility for the inside receivers, which encompasses the tight ends.
“I’m going to coach the tight ends and he’s just going to coach the inside receivers,” said Brumfield, referring to Billy Kemp, who had 35 receptions last year, and Tavares Kelly as the latter.
As tight ends coach, Brumfield is thrilled by the Cavaliers’ latest addition, Tony Poljan, a transfer from Western Michigan, who began his college career as a quarterback — and was a starter — before switching to tight end.
Poljan (6 foot 7, 258 pounds) has graduated from Western Michigan and can play immediately.
“We found out he was in the [transfer] portal and, immediately after finding out, we reached out to him and got in contact with him,” Brumfield said. “We went full bore after him and he actually committed sooner than we thought.
“He was a kid who knew what he wanted and didn’t want to hesitate and jumped out and said, ‘I’m going after it.’ “
UVa also accessed all of his film from Central Michigan.
“We had clips from one of the teams we played, Miami, and after seeing most of the films, we were like, ‘OK, we’ve definitely got to do something.’"
One of Virginia’s all-time great tight ends, Heath Miller, had been a quarterback earlier in his career.
“It was surprising,” Brumfield said of the experience recruiting Poljan. “You don’t usually see kids jump on something that fast. He’s a man on a mission. He has a plan. He had a plan the whole time. He said, ‘You know, coach, I’m too old to play games. I like what I see and let’s go.’ “
As a senior, Tanner Cowley had 28 receptions, high for a Virginia tight end in 2019. He had four catches in 2018, when Evan Butts had the high for a UVa tight end with 16.
That was a far cry from the days when Miller, a future All-Pro, had 70 catches in 2003
Brumfield, who was born in New Orleans, was a wide receiver at Utah State who returned to his native state to coach at Nicholls State. Not surprisingly, he has been an active recruiter in that area, helping to land what is likely a record six UVa players from Louisiana.
“Whenever you have a position [to coach], you always want your position to be one of the best out there,” Brumfield said. “With my name being associated with the tight end-coach, I’m going to do everything in my power to bring in the best players we can to this program.
“It’s going to be an emphasis for me. I’m not saying it wasn’t an emphasis before.”
UVa’s recruiting has shown a steady rise since early in the Mendenhall years. In addition to Louisiana, he has Tennessee and parts of Florida, as well as the Richmond area.
“Obviously, going to the Orange Bowl helps,” he said. “That and going to the conference championship. From what I can tell, kids are beginning to understand what our program is about. “
