UVa football: TE coach Brumfield expects more opportunities for his players

Poljan (6 foot 7, 258 pounds) has graduated from Western Michigan and can play immediately.

“We found out he was in the [transfer] portal and, immediately after finding out, we reached out to him and got in contact with him,” Brumfield said. “We went full bore after him and he actually committed sooner than we thought.

“He was a kid who knew what he wanted and didn’t want to hesitate and jumped out and said, ‘I’m going after it.’ “

UVa also accessed all of his film from Central Michigan.

“We had clips from one of the teams we played, Miami, and after seeing most of the films, we were like, ‘OK, we’ve definitely got to do something.’"

One of Virginia’s all-time great tight ends, Heath Miller, had been a quarterback earlier in his career.

“It was surprising,” Brumfield said of the experience recruiting Poljan. “You don’t usually see kids jump on something that fast. He’s a man on a mission. He has a plan. He had a plan the whole time. He said, ‘You know, coach, I’m too old to play games. I like what I see and let’s go.’ “