UVa football: Time for the Cavaliers to break in a new quarterback

The turning point in Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure as Virginia football coach coincided with the arrival of Bryce Perkins in 2018.

Now what happens?

In the two seasons that Perkins was UVa’s starting quarterback, the Cavaliers were a combined 17-10. In Mendenhall’s two seasons that preceded that, UVa was 8-17.

And that included a 2017 season in which Kurt Benkert set school records for passing yardage in a game (455 against Connecticut) and season (3,207).

Those marks still stand, primarily because Perkins was an all-purpose threat who became the first UVa quarterback to lead the Cavaliers in rushing since Bob Davis in 1964.

Of the returning players, left-handed sophomore Brennan Armstrong has the most experience, having played in 10 games over two seasons. He benefited from a redshirt ruling following the 2018 season, when he played in four of 13 games.

Armstrong had the lead over transfer Keytaon Thompson as the Cavaliers were wrapping up preseason camp and Mendenhall announced Aug. 27 that Armstrong will start the season opener Sept. 19 at Virginia Tech.