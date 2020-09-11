UVa football: Time for the Cavaliers to break in a new quarterback

The turning point in Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure as Virginia football coach coincided with the arrival of Bryce Perkins in 2018.
Now what happens?
In the two seasons that Perkins was UVa’s starting quarterback, the Cavaliers were a combined 17-10. In Mendenhall’s two seasons that preceded that, UVa was 8-17.
And that included a 2017 season in which Kurt Benkert set school records for passing yardage in a game (455 against Connecticut) and season (3,207).
Those marks still stand, primarily because Perkins was an all-purpose threat who became the first UVa quarterback to lead the Cavaliers in rushing since Bob Davis in 1964.
Of the returning players, left-handed sophomore Brennan Armstrong has the most experience, having played in 10 games over two seasons. He benefited from a redshirt ruling following the 2018 season, when he played in four of 13 games.
Armstrong had the lead over transfer Keytaon Thompson as the Cavaliers were wrapping up preseason camp and Mendenhall announced Aug. 27 that Armstrong will start the season opener Sept. 19 at Virginia Tech.
“It started with reps being close to even [with] as many team situations as we could get [and] as fast as we could get in,” Mendenhall said. “Our practice structure has been a lot more team-oriented, with the quarterback decision being the main driver of that.”
Leadership was a consideration. Armstrong was one of four players announced as captains after the end of fall camp Aug. 28.
But Mendenhall was comfortable with the depth he had at that position.
“Keytaon is an amazing athlete and can do a lot of things really well,” Mendenhall said.
“A few other surprises, I would say, are how well Lindell Stone is managing the team and how quickly Ira Armstead is coming along.”
Stone is in his fourth year in the program, and this is Armstrong’s third year.
Armstead is a December signee from South Bend, Indiana, who has been in the program since the 2019 spring semester started. Stone, a Texan, went to prep school at Woodberry Forest, where he set Virginia Independent Schools records for career passing yards and touchdowns.
He passed for 3,830 yards and 38 touchdowns as a senior at Woodberry, where Terrell Jana, one of the Cavaliers’ top returnees, was a prime target.
“I like the possibilities of that position, being the healthiest it’s been since I’ve been the coach at UVa,” Mendenhall said.
The Cavaliers learned over the past two seasons that a running quarterback is not such a bad thing. During a recent UVa practice, there were 80 plays and 60 of them were runs.
“There’s definitely added emphasis on the run,” senior offensive tackle Dillon Reinkensmeyer said. “Brennan and Keytaon are both really dynamic runners, so I think it’s a really good thing. And we have a lot of talented backs as well.”
Of the three UVa receivers who had 70 or more receptions in 2019, only Jana returns. However, the Cavalier quarterbacks will be gaining a promising target in 6-foot-7, 265-pound tight end Tony Poljan, a transfer from Central Michigan.
Poljan, who started his Central Michigan career as a quarterback, had 33 receptions for 496 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Gone is Tanner Cowley, a tight end on the 2019 UVa team who had 28 receptions. That was up from four the previous year.
Poljan is part of a tight end crew that includes 6-4, 250-pound holdover Grant Misch and 6-5, 260-pound signee Josh Rawlings.
“[Rawlings will] be a force to be reckoned with,” tight ends coach Ricky Brumfield said. “We want to have at least four quality big-body guys that can be a hindrance to the defense in the run game and in the passing game as well.
“Right now, I feel like we have that.”
