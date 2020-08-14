UVa football: Transfer WR Ra'Shaun Henry comfortable with new surroundings

“I’m definitely glad that we have him.”

It was only recently that Henry entered the transfer portal.

“UVa made it smooth [with an early offer] and I’m here now,” Henry said.

He has a mentor of sorts in Jana, who has emerged as one of the team leaders.

“Jana is everything I wanted to be or want to be,” said Henry, specifically referring to his teammate’s leadership.

Henry appears to have the talent to play at the FBS level.

“Talent-wise, it’s obviously another step and another level at this level,” he said, “but there are some guys in FCS that can play ball. Still, the intensity is higher. You have to play faster.”

On top of everything else, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the sporting landscape at every level.

His old school, located in Loretto, Pennsylvania, is a member of the Northeast Conference, which announced July 29 that it would postpone fall sports.

Henry had been committed to Virginia since May.