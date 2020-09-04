UVa football: Under current state restrictions, attendance at Scott Stadium will be limited to 1,000

The University of Virginia announced Friday that it would follow guidelines currently set forth by the state and limit attendance to no more than 1,000 patrons for sporting events.
Home games for sporting events will be limited to the families of student-athletes and coaches in response to COVID-19, the athletic department announced on Friday via a press release.
“We are excited that our student-athletes have the opportunity to return to competition soon,” athletic director Carla Williams said, “but, unfortunately, we will have to do so without fans to start the season as we follow the state and local agency guidelines.
“These are unprecedented times and we are thankful for the patience and continued support of everyone.”
Virginia Tech, which is schedule to host Virginia in the football season opener for both teams on Sept. 19, previously said it plans to limit attendance in Lane Stadium for that game to 1,000 as well.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!