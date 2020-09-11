UVa football: Unexpected offseason events put Cavaliers on a unique journey

Virginia gave up 27 points or more in each of its final seven games, including a 36-28 setback against Florida in the Orange Bowl. That was preceded by a 62-17 loss to Clemson in the ACC title game.

By that point, the Cavaliers were without their most decorated defensive player, cornerback Bryce Hall, who had suffered a season-ending ankle injury on the same Hard Rock Stadium surface when Virginia lost to Miami in October.

The Cavaliers return eight starters on defense. Helping to fill the void left by Hall will be Darrius Bratton, a redshirt junior from Roanoke who suffered a season-ending knee injury at the start of 2019 camp.

“It was terrible what happened with his ACL,” returning safety Joey Blount said. “As does anyone with injuries, you kind of take it your own way. There were some highs and lows, but he kept his mind on the team and not himself.

“I think his mental toughness is what saved him and helped make him a different player. We picked Darrius high in our jersey selections and consider him a leader of the team.

“He has shown day in and day out how committed to the program he is. He’s low maintenance, with a high work ethic. I think the new No. 8 is a fresh start.”