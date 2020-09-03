 Skip to main content
UVa football: While Mendenhall disagrees with plan, Cavs pursuing an 11th game
As Virginia's football season opener with Virginia Tech grows closer, Cavaliers' head coach Bronco Mendenhall offered some unexpected news on the scheduling front.

At this point, he wants to stand pat, but there are others who would like him to change that stance.

The Cavaliers' schedule was reduced from 11 to 10 games when prospective opening-game opponent VMI opted not to play any fall games after the Southern Conference announced it was moving its conference season to the spring.

"I would prefer it remain that way because I think 10 is safer than 11 in terms if games, which is just a matter-of-fact statement," Mendenhall said.

"It's been made pretty clear to me that the ACC would like us to have a plus-one, so there are options being pursued. We could announce a plus-one and that's in the works."

The Hokies and Cavaliers are scheduled to meet Sept. 19 in Blacksburg. Mendenhall said UVa prep for that game would begin in the middle of next week.

"That's our typical model that has served us for a long time," Mendenhall said.

2020 UVa football schedule

Sept. 19, at Virginia Tech

Oct. 3, at Clemson

Oct. 10, vs. N.C. State

Oct. 17, at Wake Forest

Oct. 24, at Miami

Oct. 31, vs. North Carolina

Nov. 7, vs. Louisville

Nov. 14, vs. Duke

Nov. 28, at Florida State

Dec. 5, vs. Boston College

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

