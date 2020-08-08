UVa football: WR Jana ready to take on larger role for Cavaliers

He described Woodberry Forest as “a complete culture change” and not unlike the bubble in which the UVa players find themselves now.

“Getting my parents to let me go [to Virginia] was a bit of a hassle, but they finally did,” Jana said. “It was the best chance I had, so I did it.

Jana was rated a three-star recruit on the Rivals.com five-star scale and was listed with offers from only three other schools — Maryland, Marshall and Old Dominion.

“I was just trying to find my niche and contribute to the team as much as I could,” he said. “It was the end of my second year when I said, ‘I can actually do this.’ Last year, it started to show up.’ “

Jana (6 foot, 190 pounds) has played in 38 of 40 Virginia games during his career, with 11 of his 14 starts taking place last season.

He joined seniors Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed as one of three UVa receivers with between 74 and 77 receptions. Of the returning players, only Jana and Billy Kemp had as many as 35.

Jana’s breakout game occurred last year at North Carolina, where he had 13 receptions for 146 yards in a 38-31 Virginia victory at North Carolina.