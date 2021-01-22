UVa-Georgia Tech capsule

Men’s Basketball
Saturday
Georgia Tech at No. 13 Virginia
8 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena
TV: ACC network
Records: Georgia Tech 7-3, 3-1 ACC; Virginia 9-2, 5-0 ACC
Notes: The Yellow Jackets, coming off a 17-14 season in 2019-20, have won five games in a row after a 2-3 start. Most recently, they defeated 20th-ranked Clemson 83-65 on Wednesday night in Atlanta. … That was the first game in 17 days for Georgia Tech, whose previous four scheduled games had been postponed. … Georgia Tech gave Virginia a battle last year in Atlanta before the Cavaliers pulled off a 63-58 victory, led by Jay Huff with 17 points, his career high at the time. … Georgia Tech has four players who average in double figures, led by forward Moses Wright with 17.4 points per game. Wright also leads the Yellow Jackets in rebounds (6.7). … Tech is 39th in Division I in scoring, with 80.4 points per game, while Virginia is eighth in scoring defense, with a yield of 59.4 points per game. ... Georgia Tech's most noteworthy victory was over 20th-ranked Kentucky, 79-62, in Atlanta. … Georgia Tech's season had opened with a 123-120 loss to visiting Georgia State in four overtimes.
— Doug Doughty
