UVa-Gonzaga basketball capsule

NOTES: Virginia and Gonzaga were not supposed to meet this season but agreed to play when postponements started to add up. … The Bulldogs, also known as the Zags, already have victories over No. 6 Kansas, No. 11 West Virginia and No. 3 Iowa on neutral courts and were supposed to meet No. 2 Baylor before that game was canceled. … The schools have met three times, including an 86-85 Gonzaga win in a first-round NCAA Tournament game in 2001 in Memphis, Tennessee. … The Zags rank third in Division I in scoring offense, with 94.7 points per game, and UVa ranks fourth in scoring defense, giving up 54.0 points per game.