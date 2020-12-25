UVa-Gonzaga basketball capsule

Men's basketball
Virginia vs. Gonzaga
Saturday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Time: 4 p.m. | TV: WDBJ |
RECORDS: No. 16 Virginia (4-1), No. 1 Gonzaga (6-0)
LAST MEETING: The Cavaliers beat Gonzaga 108-87 in Charlottesville on Jan. 3, 2007.
VIRGINIA PROBABLE STARTERS: F Sam Hauser(13.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg), C Jay Huff (11.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg), G Trey Murphy III (11.6 ppg), G Kihei Clark (7.2 ppg, 3.0 apg), G Tomas Woldetensae (5.6 ppg).
GONZAGA PROBABLE STARTERS: F Corey Kispert (20.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg), F Drew Timme (20.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg), G Jalen Suggs (16.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg), G Andrew Nembhard (9.7 ppg), G Joel Ayayi (9.7 ppg), 5.7 rpg.
NOTES: Virginia and Gonzaga were not supposed to meet this season but agreed to play when postponements started to add up. … The Bulldogs, also known as the Zags, already have victories over No. 6 Kansas, No. 11 West Virginia and No. 3 Iowa on neutral courts and were supposed to meet No. 2 Baylor before that game was canceled. … The schools have met three times, including an 86-85 Gonzaga win in a first-round NCAA Tournament game in 2001 in Memphis, Tennessee. … The Zags rank third in Division I in scoring offense, with 94.7 points per game, and UVa ranks fourth in scoring defense, giving up 54.0 points per game.