A Cavalier statement at ranked Clemson

Saturday's 35-point win was the UVa men's program's most decisive win against any ranked opponent and the 85 points scored the most in regulation in Tony Bennett's 12 years as Virginia coach.

UVa-Clemson men's basketball capsule

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

No. 18 Virginia at No. 12 Clemson

6 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum

TV: ESPN

Records: Virginia 8-2, 4-0 ACC; Clemson 9-1, 3-1 ACC

Notes: Clemson hasn't played a game in 11 days, as opposed to Virginia, which is coming off an 80-68 victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon in Charlottesvillle. ...  The Tigers' only loss occurred Dec. 15, when Virginia Tech defeated Clemson 66-60 in Blacksburg. … Clemson has won four succeeding games, including three against ACC opposition, capped by a 74-70 Tigers win over North Carolina State on Jan. 5. … Clemson started the season with five straight victories, including wins over Mississippi State and Purdue in Melbourne, Florida. …Clemson also trounced former ACC rival Maryland, 67-51, followed by a 64-56 victory over Alabama. … The Tigers' Aamir Simms (6 foot 8, 240 pounds) is a central Virginia product, having grown up in Fluvanna County before heading to the Blue Ridge School in Greene County. He had 16 points against the Cavaliers in a 51-44 Tigers' loss last year at John Paul Jones Arena, where the Tigers missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the score with 1:28 remaining. … Clemson's second-leading scorer is 5-10 guard Nick Honor, a transfer from Fordham who sat out the 2019-2020 season. … Honor averaged 15.3 points as a freshman at Fordham and made 70 3-pointers. … Virginia and Louisville, which travels to Miami this weekend, are the only teams that are undefeated in ACC play.  -- Doug Doughty

